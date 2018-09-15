Foul play suspected in govt official’s death

’Marafaele Mohloboli

THE family of the late Home Affairs ministry procurement officer, Khahliso Soro, suspects that he could have been murdered after he allegedly received death threats from some high-ranking officials in the ministry.

The 39-year-old Mr Soro, who also headed the government’s celebrations committee, was found dead on Sunday near his home in Ha- Pita, Maseru almost a week after he went missing.

His decomposing body was found in an unoccupied house near his own residence by children who had been playing nearby.

His mysterious death has left tongues wagging as he died a few weeks after he promised the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that he would name and shame high-ranking officers in the Home Affairs ministry who had embezzled public funds.

The alleged embezzlement is said to have occurred during the first Thomas Thabane-led coalition government that comprised of the All Basotho Convention (ABC), Basotho National Party (BNP) and the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD). The first coalition lasted from 2012 to 2015.

A family spokesperson Mohau Soro yesterday told the Lesotho Times that they suspected foul play because Mr Soro was healthy when he was last seen alive.

Mr Mohau also promised that once the family had “gathered its composure” they would divulge their findings as they had examined the deceased’s mobile phones for information as to what could have transpired prior to his death.

“We don’t want this matter to be blown out of proportion but we suspect foul play because he (Mr Soro) was very healthy when we last saw him,” Mr Mohau said.

“We shall not be drawn into saying anything that might implicate anyone until after the postmortem report has been released.”

Police Spokesperson Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said that although Mr Soro was said to have gone missing on Monday 3 September, his family reported to the police on Friday 7 September.

“Soro’s father only reported his son to have gone missing on Friday 7 September at Lithoteng police.

“It was only on Sunday that his body which was already decomposing was found in a nearby unoccupied house by children who were playing nearby,” Supt Mopeli said.

Supt Mopeli said upon discovering the body, the children raised an alarm and adults who attended the scene positively identified the body as that of Khahliso Soro.

He further said that the police had commenced murder investigations but so far no one had been apprehended in connection with Mr Soro’s death.

Last month on the 15th of August, Mr Soro appeared before the PAC as the parliamentary committee intensified its hearings into the alleged misuse of public funds by government officials in recent years.

Mr Soro had promised to expose high-ranking officers in the Home Affairs ministry who had embezzled public funds.

He however, did not return when the hearings resumed after a lunch break.

Later that day, Mr Soro was reportedly admitted to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to commit suicide.

Mr Mohau confirmed that Mr Soro was saved from death after he ingested some poison.

“After his appearance at the PAC he tried to commit suicide by taking some poison. This speaks volumes about what was happening to him but in as much I was close to him, I unfortunately failed to see that this could have been a cry for help. I never got to ask him about his attempt to end his life.

“His death has left us pained with so many unanswered questions,” Mr Mohau said.