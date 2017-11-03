Fun activities galore at Roof of Africa

Tokelo Rasephei

ROOF of Africa organisers have lined up an array of entertainment activities for spectators of the endurance motorcycle race.

Scheduled for 16 to 19 November 2017, the 50th edition of the race will feature a fan park with a VIP lounge, food and beverages market place, children’s play centre and camp site. The fan park will also have braaiing facilities and an after-party featuring local artists and South African DJs.

So far, DJ Tseko from Lesotho has been confirmed as one of the entertainers in the after-party.

The Roof of Africa is considered one of the world’s toughest motorbike races due to the challenging nature of its course through the country’s rugged terrain. As a result, it attracts up to 400 competitors from overseas and the African continent.

The event is being organised by Maluti Events in conjunction with the Lesotho Off Road Association and Extreme Off-Road Promotions.

Last Saturday, the organisers took hikers through the 15 kilometre Roof of Africa race trail from Lekhalong La Baroa (Bushmen’s Pass) to Pony Trekking.

Khotsofalang Jobo, from Maluti Events, told the Weekender on the side-lines of the tour that the fan park was meant to improve the spectator experience and local participation. It was also meant to promote local tourism and empower local communities.

The VIP section will feature a fully serviced lounge to cater for sponsors, corporate representatives as well as government dignitaries. It will also be fitted with large screens to provide coverage of the race.

The children’s play centre, dubbed Mini Eduro, will feature a small track for kids quad biking. Bikers will also be showcasing stunts to give the fans a close up feel on biking.