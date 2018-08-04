Gags takes comedy to the streets

Nthatuoa Koeshe

GAGS Comedy and Music Wednesdays have taken to the streets of Maseru to bring more laughter to the general public who often fail to attend their shows.

Gags Comedy and Music Wednesdays is a comedy night which started on 25 April 2018 in Maseru. It is held every last Wednesday of the month at Cuban Linx where they play music and host comedians.

Comedy lovers will however, now get a dose of comic relief timeously as the Gags Comedy team will upload their videos on different social media platforms for people to access anytime.

Speaking to the Weekender, founder of the moment and comedian Jeremiah Lebea popularly known as Skaftin said the initiative is meant to treat people of their daily frustrations.

He said their comedy initiative would act as therapy for their audience. Skaftin said the initiative would also bring their product close to their audience as they can access the material from their homes.

“We are uploading short videos on our different social media platforms where we talk to random people at social events asking basic questions that will bring laughter out of the people watching,” Skaftin said.

Skaftin further noted that they have received overwhelming responses from the public on social media platforms.

He said they have also taken their initiative to larger gatherings like the Nala project event at the Convention Centre where the response was positive. He said they are also cautious of some of the people who may be sensitive to speaking on camera and indicated that they first engage the participants.

The Gags Comedy Facebook page where their first video was posted has 1200 views and 29 shares. However, Skaftin said by their standards this was a huge success.

He whoever lamented that some members of the public have turned out to be rowdy as they fail to understand the scope of the comedians’ work. He urged locals to support their initiatives instead of waiting for international material.