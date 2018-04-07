Galaxy boss speaks on promotion

Mikia Kalati

TŠEPO Nteso’s decision four years ago to buy the now defunct Joy FC and establish his own team, Galaxy FC, has paid off as the side has earned a spot in the country’s top-flight league next season.

Last Saturday, the Hlotse outfit clinched the promotion spot into the Econet Premier League in the Northern Stream of the A division.

This came on the back of a 2-1 away win over second placed Litšilo who also secured promotion with one game to go.

Nteso said his side’s unity has done the trick.

“Having a team of skilful players alone without unity is not enough so our target when we started was to build not just a soccer club, but a united one,” Nteso said.

Previously a member of the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) communications and marketing committee, Nteso said once they were able to bring together a team of players that understood their goals; it was easier to grind results having been in the promotion position for the last three seasons.

“It has been a challenging excise that needs strong character, resistance and financial muscle to survive,” the Galaxy owner said.

“The first season was all about survival and I think from there that’s when we became serious and results started coming our way.

“The second season was not about promotion though we could have easily clinched it had we put more effort while in the third season we came close only to lose it to Sefotha-fotha.”

He said their failure to attain promotion last season was a blessing in disguise as he feels his side were not ready for promotion.

“But this season it was there for the taking and our goal through the season was always to improve. In the first season we got 13 points, the following 29, third season it was 35 and this season we are on 39 so it shows we have been improving.

“When we started, the coach was a Leribe and Linare legendary midfielder, Thulo Leboela, because we wanted home presence, but it did not work and in the end parted ways,” he said.

The Galaxy boss also praised the club’s coach, Thabang ‘Staff’ Busa, who took the job with no experience.

“I think he worked his socks off despite having no experience and also believed in his ability because from his playing days he was that person who never wanted to lose matches.

“He brought a winning mentality into our team and that is why we have always been competitive and also worked on his capacitation by taking coaching courses,” Nteso said.

Nteso said the story of Busa working his way up at his club as a young coach has also happened worldwide where teams do not hesitate to give young coaches a chance.

“We can look at the story of Ped Guardiola (Manchester city coach) when he first started at Barcelona as a young coach with little experience.

“I think we must also believe in young coaches as a country and learn to give them opportunities,” he said.

Nteso said while they may celebrate the promotion, they are also wary of the looming challenges in the league.

“At the same time, we are not in the premiership to add numbers, but to make a difference and continue to learn as a young team.

“We would also like to thank all the people who have supported us through this journey,” Nteso said.