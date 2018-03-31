Galaxy, Swallows close in on promotion

Mikia Kalati

A DIVISION sides, Galaxy and Swallows, are on the verge of winning promotion to the top flight in the next two weeks.

The Hlotse-based Galaxy, who currently lead the Northern Stream A Division standings have a chance of securing promotion when they face second placed Litšilo on Saturday.

Galaxy have 33 points with two games to go.

The team is coached by former Matlama player, Thabang Busa.

On the other hand, Litšilo can also go on top if they win Saturday’s clash before the last game of the season.

At the bottom of the table in the Northern Stream, are former premier league side Mphatlalatsane is in danger of being relegated to the B division.

Meanwhile, in the South Stream, Swallows have a good chance of returning to top flight football as they lead the league with 34 points ahead of Lithabaneng Golden FC in the second position with 30 points.

The Mazenod side are also two games behind and can move towards promotion with a win in their away game to Quthing LMPS this Saturday.

The match had to be ca was washed away by heavy rains some weeks back and will be replayed this weekend.

Swallows have 34 points in the bag ahead of Golden who have 31 with just one match to go.

A Division Management Committee (ADMACO) public relations officer, Mothusi Letsie, admitted that the league is poised for a photo finish.

“We have two games to go in the Northern Stream, but we have a game that is likely to decide the single automatic spot this Saturday in Leribe,” Letsie said.

“We are in a situation where if Galaxy win their match on Saturday, they would have qualified into the premier league, but if it’s Litšilo on the winning side then it goes to the wire in their respective last matches.

“At the bottom, it’s pretty much over for Mphatlalatsane as they have to win with a big margin in the last matches if Likila does not get a draw in their match against Limkokwing FC.”

He said Rovers are also destined for demotion with two matches left as Qoaling Highlanders who sit second from last were not out of their reach in the southern stream.

The University side were relegated from top flight football last season and keep sliding further down.

Letsie also commended all the teams for an entertaining season and said there were few off the field incidents that threatened the sanity of the league.

He said they await a decision from the football governing body LeFA and the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) over a pending decision as to how many teams would be relegated from the league.

This is after Sandawana were disqualified from the premier league for failure to honour some of its matches.