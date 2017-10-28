Golden Mic celebrates 1st anniversary

Mamohlakola Letuka

GOLDEN Mic Sessions recently celebrated its first anniversary of poetry and underground hip hop lovers at the Rock View Beer Garden with riveting performances by various artistes that were well-received by revelers in Maseru.

Golden Mic Sessions are a poetry and rap initiative that was started in Khubetsoana in October 2016 by Petsoa Majoeng Arts and Entertainment (PMAE) with the aim of creating a platform for poetry and rap in Lesotho.

Some of the performers included Thabo Marobele, Skaftin, Lerato Majara, Tankiso Haantsi, Bsb the comedian, Homework and Project.

“It is in very rare cases that poets and underground rappers are offered platforms at different events and I believe it is due to the fact that their craft involves emotions and that does not make people dance,” PMAE founder, Nthare Makoae told the Weekender this week.

“The reception has been awesome, I can’t even put it into words but the sessions received so much love.

“These beautiful arts could perish if there is nothing to motivate the artistes to continue. But we have grown to be a family and the artistes do not just perform but they also hold sessions to equip each other with skills to collectively develop their art.

“I believe each individual gets better with experience and time. The more you perform, the more you get better.”

He said despite the growing appreciation, they were no plans to charge entry fees for the performances.

“The appreciation has been growing at a very good rate and the artistes have improved through interacting with the audience who also serve as critics.

“We want the Golden Mic to become the hub of creativity and talent. For now we are focused on sharing talent rather than making money.

“The artistes who are part of the movement understand clearly that it is solely to expose their stories although they are allowed to bring their merchandise to sell,” he said.