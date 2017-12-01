Govt cans Zodwa WaBantu show

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE government of Lesotho says while it has nothing against raunchy South African dancer, Zodwa WaBantu, visiting Lesotho, the country’s public indecency law forbids her from doing nude performances.

Zodwa is a socialite and dancer whose sexually provocative dressing and dancing has won her international acclaim. She became an internet sensation when she attended the Vodacom Durban July (2017) party in South Africa wearing a black figure-hugging dress that had a high side slit which showed that she was not wearing any underwear.

Word has it that she shows off her private parts while dancing and this has made her a sought after artiste in several countries in southern Africa.

Local entertainment outfit, Lifestyle Xperience had billed the controversial Durban dancer to entertain revellers in Maseru on 22 December this year and there has since been a lot of hype about the event.

However, the government powered cold water on plans to bring her to Lesotho after parliamentarians on Monday reached a consensus that her performance would be against the law.

Lesotho becomes the second country to ban the dancer’s performance as Zimbabwe also banned her in August.

Speaking to the Weekender this week, Communications minister and government spokesperson, Joang Molapo, said parliament had not banned Zodwa from coming but only barred her nude performances.

“There is no secret about the kind of behaviour the South African dancer showcases during her performances and like other countries, Lesotho has a law against public indecency hence we had to act to stop the show,” Molapo said this week.

“We have not banned her (Zodwa) from visiting Lesotho on a social call. She can come anytime she feels like but we will not allow her to break the law by showcasing her private parts.”

Mr Molapo also said they had written to the organisers of the show to inform them about parliament decision, adding they should have known that Lesotho prohibits public indecency.

He said the government would therefore, not be liable for any costs they had incurred.

Meanwhile, the show organiser, Montoeli ‘Moleli told the Weekender on Tuesday that he had not received any communication from the government and he was therefore in the dark as to what prompted the decision to stop the show.

“I first learned that there was a radio programme held on 17 November on the topic of Zodwa coming to Lesotho.

“On Monday I further learnt that the parliament had spent the whole day discussing the issue and that a letter had been addressed to me to stop the show.

“Unfortunately, I did not learn any of these issues formally but through the grapevine and I have not yet received any letter so I can neither comment nor act as I do not know the contents of the letter,” ‘Moleli said.