Govt launches M147 million rural electrification

Limpho Sello

NINETY-NINE households in Thaba -Putsoa constituency in the Maseru district will be connected to the electricity grid early next year immediately after the completion of the wiring process by the contractor, Elite Electrical Contractors.

This was revealed by the Minister of Energy and Meteorology, Mokoto Hloaele, during this week’s launch of the M147 million rural electrification project in Ha-Motloang village in the Thaba-Putsoa constituency which is home to popular tourist attractions like the Mohale Dam and Mohale Lodge.

Addressing villagers at Motloang Primary School, Mr Hloaele said the four parties’ coalition government (consisting of the All Basotho Convention, the Alliance of Democrats, Basotho National Party and Reformed Congress of Lesotho) was committed to service delivery for all Basotho without discrimination, adding no village in the country will be left out in the rural electrification project.

Mr Hloaele further advised the community to ensure they all registered in the community electrification scheme to benefit from affordable connection charges.

He said those who did not register would be charged the normal connection rates which were higher than those under the scheme.

“It’s better for all to be part of the scheme,” Mr Hloaele said, adding “So, I advise you to ensure that your payments are done on time as it will not be good to connect after this process because you will be charged the normal prices that are not subsidised”.

“Now that the work has started, Lesotho Electricity Commission staff will come and give you free lessons on how to best look after the electrical equipment.”

For his part, Ha-Motloang Community councilor, Thabo Mariti, said he was happy that the electrification project would finally be implemented as it was one of the strategic projects he had planned together with the community.

He appealed to government to ensure all villages in the area were connected.

One of the villagers, Mantahleng Mothepu, said he was happy that they would be connected, adding this would improve their standard of life.