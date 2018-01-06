Govt refutes DC Mosisili vehicle claims

’Marafaele Mohloboli

THE government has dismissed allegations by the opposition Democratic Congress (DC) party that there was a deliberate ploy to undermine and frustrate former Prime Minister, Pakalitha Mosisili by depriving him of his benefits.

This follows recent social media reports by suspected DC supporters that government had confiscated a vehicle that Dr Mosisili received upon leaving office in the aftermath of his party’s defeat in the 3 June 2017 snap elections that ushered in the four parties’ coalition government that is headed by All Basotho Convention leader, Thomas Thabane.

DC Secretary General, Semano Sekatle, said while they did not believe the rumours that government had confiscated Dr Mosisili’s vehicle, the delays in returning the car which had been taken for maintenance amounted to gross negligence which had inconvenienced the former premier.

“We know that Prime Minister Thabane did not confiscate Dr Mosisili’s vehicle but those entrusted with issuing the order for its maintenance did not do what they were expected to do,” Mr Sekatle said, adding, “They were negligent and this has been very inconvenient for Ntate Mosisili”.

“What happened is that Ntate Mosisili’s vehicle had gone for too long without being serviced and government which had to pay the costs did not issue the order for the vehicle to be attended to by the service provider. There was a delay in the procurement unit hence the vehicle could not be released to its owner in time as expected.

“The failure to service the car due to the non-issuance of the order was the first mistake and the second was the failure to give him a replacement while his vehicle is still at the garage,” Mr Sekatle said.

He said the utility van that had been given to Dr Mosisili for use while his Lexus could not be considered a good enough replacement. He said the van had been withdrawn as it was also due for service just before new year and this left Dr Mosisili grounded.

However the Prime Minister’s attaché, Thabo Thakalekoala, said dismissed allegations of a government ploy to undermine Dr Mosisili, saying the delay was a result of problems the procurement unit experienced with its system.

“The government is doing all it can to speed up the process so that the vehicle can be in its owner’s hands. There is no way the Prime Minister could confiscate a vehicle legally given to the former premier as part of his benefits.

“The Prime Minister has no control over the vehicles and he does not know when they are due for service,” Mr Thakalekoala said.