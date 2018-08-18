Idols’ Musa heads to Lesotho

Mohalenyane Phakela

IDOLS South Africa Season Nine winner, Musa Sukwene, is set for another appearance in Lesotho next week.

The singer has previously performed in Lesotho in 2016 alongside the late Robbie Malinga with whom he did the banger, Mthande. They were here to perform at the Ultimate Music Awards ceremony where they left the crowd clamouring for more.

This month’s tour is in promotion of his second album, Portrait of Me, which was released on 13 July this year. The track, Ngivumele, from the 12-track album has received heavy rotation on South African radio stations as a promotional piece for the album.

Musa told the Weekender this week from his Johannesburg base that he fell in love with Lesotho on his debut tour and eventually also worked with the legendary Tṧepo Tṧola on one of the tracks on the album.

“The reception we got while in Lesotho with Robbie was beyond exceptional hence I felt the need to launch the album in Maseru and I am hoping for the best once again,” Musa said.

“I also worked with Ntate Tṧepo on one of the tracks called, Bophelo and I have to say that it was a great honour working with him as his talent is outstanding.

“I am a soulful singer so Basotho should expect to be blown away by the soothing African sounds. We have not yet confirmed the venue and artistes to share the stage with but Ntate Tṧepo will definitely be one of them. I am greatly looking forward to being in Lesotho once again.”

Besides the already released single, Ngivumele, Musa said that other outstanding tracks included Bophelo and Makoti. He said he did Sesotho songs to prove his versatility.

“I may have a Zulu background but I see myself as an African singer who can tap into different languages, especially those spoken in South Africa.”

Musa originally hails from Witbank in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa. He moved to Johannesburg to pursue music and maintains that it was the best decision he has ever made. Originally performing at corporate gigs and restaurants, he entered Idols hoping that he would “get his name out there”, and actually won the musical contest in 2013.

In 2014 he released his debut album, The Dream, which included lead single, I Still Feel It. However, his breakthrough was in 2016 when he released the album Mr Serious where he worked with Robbie. The album sold triple platinum within a year of its release by selling over 90 000 copies.

He said it was not easy working on his upcoming album without Robbie but certain that the team he worked with produced fireworks.