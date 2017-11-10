Idols SA treat for DStv customers

Mohalenyane Phakela

DStv Lesotho’s Compact and Premium subscribers are in for a treat as the entertainment giant is giving them the opportunity to go and watch the Idols SA grand finale live at Carnival City Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa on 19 November.

This is part of the ongoing efforts by Multichoice Lesotho to reward customers for their loyalty. In August this year, Multichoice brought Idols SA 2016 winner, Noma Khumalo to Maseru Mall to mingle with customers and perform. She came with her runner up, Thami Shobede and the show’s presenter, Proverb.

Multichoice customers got the opportunity to audition in front of the three stars in order to win awesome prizes from Multichoice which included plasma screens, decoders and monthly subscriptions.

DStv is a division of MultiChoice – a video entertainment and internet company with a strong presence in South Africa and across the African continent, including Lesotho. MultiChoice also offers subscriptions to GoTV.

Speaking to the Weekender this week, GoTV Sales and Marketing Manager, Refiloe Mohlotsane said they will take 16 DStv customers to the grand finale and these will be selected through a raffle.

“Many people already follow Idols SA and we got a great response when we brought last year’s Idols SA winners to Lesotho so we thought of taking it further by taking 16 people to watch this year’s finals live at Carnival City,” Mohlotsane said.

“From Friday, Compact and Premium customers can start sending us their details via our WhatsApp lines (which are available on the DStv Lesotho Facebook page).

“From that list we will have a draw on Tuesday (14 November) where we will announce our eight winners who will each win double ticket to the show.

“The draw will be broadcast live on our Facebook page and we will further announce the names of the winners on radio stations such as PCFM, Radio Spes Nostra and Harvest FM. We expect to leave Maseru for Johannesburg on Saturday 18 November and return on Monday.

“The competition is only open to Compact and Premium customers because those are the people who can watch episodes of Idols. We also expect that those who will go are people who are really interested in Idols and not those who will not go after winning the tickets.”

Idols SA is in its 13th season. It is broadcast live on Mzansi Magic – DStv Channel 161 (which is only accessible to Compact and Premium subscribers) – every Sunday since July 9. This Sunday, one of the remaining three finalists will be eliminated to leave the two who will compete in the finals next weekend.