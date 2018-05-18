Immigrants diplomatic dinner on the cards

Mimi Machakaire

IMMIGRANTS from Zimbabwe and Germany will on 27 May this year host a Diplomatic Dinner on the side lines of the launch of the Parafin Art Gallery in Lesotho.

One of the organisers of the event, Hannah Stockman, this week said the goal of the Diplomatic Dinner is to create a space for engagement and discussion for important matters, ranging from art to politics among others.

“Myself and Innocent Fungurani, the co-organisers of the dinner are immigrants from Germany and Zimbabwe respectively,” Stockman said.

“At the same time, we want to give people the opportunity to be heard in terms of their own individual struggles as Africans, immigrants or migrants, refugees and so forth. It would be our first event and it is supposed to enable participants to ask any questions, confront each other and talk about any topic of importance to them.”

She said guests at the event are expected to represent their respective culture alluding to the role of artists as diplomats.

Stockman said they also hope to have local artists interacting with guests from different parts of the world.

Among the guests that are expected at the dinner are Ambassadors of different countries based in Lesotho while others are expected to come from outside the country.

She said the aim is also for Basotho artists to impact the world through interacting with guests from all over the world.

Stockman also said it was important for the expatriates from different countries to participate and share experiences as she had seen immigrants facing challenges in Germany.

She said the dinner and the launch would also be befitting as it would mark a new dispensation of political dialogues in an arts space in the country.

“Parafin is a modern art gallery that is vibrant and cosmopolitan space where people can engage in a variety of activities from reading in our small library and exhibitions.

“People can sit around the bonfire, play table tennis and taste new, creative foods and drinks,” Stockman said.

For the exhibition they are collaborating with a range of young local artists.