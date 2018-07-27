It’s been an exciting transfer window

Mikia Kalati

ECONET Premier League clubs have been hard at work this preseason period preparing for the new season which begins in August.

No doubt, this has been one of the most exciting transfer windows in recent seasons where we have seen the movement of coaches and players alike.

Lioli’s biggest acquisition is by any measure the returning coach, Lehlohonolo Thotanyana, whose move speaks volumes of the club’s massive intentions in the coming season.

That Thotanyana left a more prestigious job as the technical director at the Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) attests that the side means business.

It is clear that Lioli are going all out to return to their glory days after watching bitter rivals Bantu win back to back titles as opposed to their unusual dry spell.

Thotanyana is not the only change in Lioli’s technical team as Mosholu ‘Shoes’ Mokhothu is also back at the club as the assistant coach.

Mokhothu has enjoyed relative levels of success with Tse Nala and LCS over the years and is bound to bring in a winning mentality to the Lioli bench.

Kick4Life also saw the departure of Leslie Notši who replaced Thotanyana at LeFA. Notši was replaced by Bob Mafoso.

Mafoso was part of the dream team at Bantu where he was the assistant to James Madidilane as the club made history winning its first ever back-to-back league titles.

It will be interesting how Madidilane will fare without Mafoso with whom he enjoyed a smooth working relationship.

Madidilane will now be assisted by former Bloemfontein Celtic teammate Posnet Omony.

Omony brings in a wealth of experience from playing and coaching in the South African premiership. He played for Bloemfontein Celtic and Black Leopards in South Africa also played for Uganda.

Mafoso equally has a mammoth task to prove that he can stand on his own at a bigger club. His previous successes came at smaller clubs like Likila United (which year) and Sandawana (which year).

A lot will also be expected of whoever will be in charge of Matlama in the new season as Mosito Matela has to step down from the position until he acquires a CAF B coaching license.

Matela ended Matlama’s eight-year drought for major silverware by winning the LNIG Top 8 in April this year.

On the field of play, Bantu are still the team to beat based on the experience of their squad. However, the team definitely needs reinforcements since they have a busy season ahead with the CAF Champions League beckoning.

Matlama also have a competitive squad which only requires consistency to compete for the league honours.

Lioli on the other hand has lots of work to do and need several replacements after losing players like Tumelo Khutlang who has joined South African premiership side, Black Leopards.

The club also lost Bushy Moletsane whose contract has expired and is linked with a move to Matlama after a decade a Lioli.

LDF is another side to watch after a spirited finish of the previous campaign where they were fourth on the standings.

I also believe that Motheo Mohapi has assembled a squad that is good enough to challenge for honours to end the club’s long drought for trophies.