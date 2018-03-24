Kamoli bombing case postponed

Tefo Tefo

FORMER army commander, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, yesterday appeared before the High Court to face numerous charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property for bombing three homes almost four years ago.

He appeared together with Major Pitso Ramoepane, Captain Litekanyo Nyakane, Corporal Mohlalefi Seitlheko and Sergeant Heqoa Malefane.

The charges stem from the 27 January 2014 simultaneous bombings of the Moshoeshoe II homes of First Lady Maesiah Thabane, ‘Mamoshoeshoe Moletsane and the Ha Abia residence of former police commissioner Khothatso Tšooana.

High Court judge, Justice ‘Maseshophe Hlajoane, postponed their case to 17 April 2018 for the court to set the date for a hearing.

The attempted murder charges relate to the bombing of the First Lady’s house whose occupants at the time of the incident included Victor Ferreira, Nthabeleng Lesoetsa and Keneuoe Letsie.

Ms Moletsane was also in her house together with one Fane Moletsane at the time of the bombing.

Mr Tšooana, ‘Mapalesa Tšooana, Palesa Tšooana, Reabetsoe Tšooana, Rethabile Selialia, Thuto Selialia, Nkopane Tšooana and ‘Mamose-Batho Ralijo also survived the bombing at their house.

Lt-Gen Kamoli has hogged the limelight from 2007 when he was the leader of the Military Intelligence unit of the LDF when some members of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) were being chased, allegedly by soldiers. The ABC members were being accused of involvement in the robbery of firearms from soldiers who were guarding at the then minister’s residences.

He is also expected to appear at the High Court on 12 April 2018 for the court to set a date of hearing on a murder charge.

He is accused of murder in relation to the death of Sub-Inspector Mokheseng Ramahloko who was killed by members of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) at the Police Headquarters on 30 August 2014 during an attempted coup.

He is charged alongside Captain Litekanyo Nyakane (38), Lance Corporal Motloheloa Ntsane (34) and Lance Corporal Leutsoa Motsieloa (31).