Khutlang has to stop sulking

Mikia Kalati

LIOLI FC and Likuena attacking midfielder, Tumelo Khutlang, was the hottest property in the country before the start of the season so much that he attracted the interest of several clubs in South Africa.

Lioli’s bitter rivals, Bantu, were also prepared to break the bank for the talented winger, but the offer was turned down by the Tse Nala management.

However, the player has failed to return to that same form this season.

It was always going to be difficult for the player to pick-up the pieces having come close to joining the then South African National first division side, Mthatha Bucks, where he spent time during the pre-season.

I think the player needed counseling to help him deal with the disappointment and I hope his team were able to give him that.

Injuries also compounded his situation.

I have followed the player closely this season and he has looked different from the player that dazzled defenders last season for both his club and country.

I have also realised that Khutlang and his coach, Morena Ramorebodi, who joined the club at the start of the season round do not enjoy a good relationship.

This is surely worrying for Likuena coach, Moses Maliehe, considering the player’s performance in the last edition of the COSAFA Cup, he has struggled to pick the form that made him the hottest property in the Mountain Kingdom.

There have also been rumours that the player is unhappy at Tse Nala, which could be the reason for his failure to live up to expectations this season.

Fall outs between coaches and players are common and my message to Khutlang is that he should look at the bigger picture and humble himself in order to progress.

He is talented and will get another chance to go ply his trade outside the country but needs to stop sulking and focus on his career.

Well, I cannot also overlook the fact that Lioli are also going through a rough patch which will need the management of the club to make big decisions at the end of the season.

I would also love to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the family of former LCS and Likuena striker, Thabane Rankara, who passed on last Thursday.

His untimely death has shocked all of us and he will surely be missed.

Rankara is a former Premier League top scorer who won the golden boot award in the 2012/13 season.

He was a humble man, who gave his all on the field. May his soul rest in peace.