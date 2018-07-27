Khutlang, Matsoso enjoying life at Leopards

Mikia Kalati

TUMELO Khutlang and Luciano Matsoso have said they are settling well into their new club, Black Leopards after completing their moves to the South African Premier League side early this month.

Khutlang joined Leopards from Lioli while Matsoso signed for the club after leaving Polish side Oska Przysucha.

The two players were part of the Leopards side that won the pre-season Limpopo Soccer Legacy Spectacular tournament in Giyani last weekend.

Leopards won the competition after beating lower division clubs Ndengeza FC in the first game and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the final

The competition also included Baroka FC, who also campaign in the South African Premier League.

Khutlang came from the bench and scored once in the 4-1 win over Ndengeza FC.

The two Lesotho internationals caught the attention of the Limpopo outfit after impressing at the 2018 COSAFA Cup that was held in the same province from 27 May to 9 June 2018.

Khutlang told the Lesotho Times that he is enjoying the new adventure in South Africa and is looking forward to making a mark as they prepare for the new season.

The South African premiership yesterday released the fixture for the new season and Leopards will announce their return with a Limpopo derby against Polokwane City August 4.

“We have been warmly received and the club is taking good care of us,” Khutlang said.

“Compared my previous experiences, I think this is the best I have received at a foreign club as the team is taking care of all my needs.”

The Likuena winger said he struggled to adapt in the first days but he has now clicked with his new teammates.

“I struggled at first and it took a few days to get going as I felt there was a bit of exclusion by my new teammates which is normal when you are new at a club,” the Likuena winger stated.

“But I think now the players here are now used to us being their teammates and have opened up.

“The performance over the weekend also helped a lot in terms of my confidence. It felt good to score my first goal which helped the team to win the preseason tournament.

“I am sure it was also pleasing to our management to see that they have made a good investment in bringing me to the team. It was a step in the right direction for me and the team.

“I am looking forward to building from that and having a successful season with the team. I have been working hard and relishing the start of the new season,” Khutlang said.

Matsoso also echoed the same sentiments saying their goal was to fly Lesotho’s flag high by doing well at Leopards.

“We are slowly settling in at the club and looking forward to helping the team have a successful season as it makes its return to top flight football.

“It is our chance to write our own history with the club and fly our country’s flag high.

“I am looking forward to writing a new chapter in my career after leaving Poland to be closer to my family,” Matsoso said.