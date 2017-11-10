King to open leadership summit

Staff Writer

KING Letsie III will officially open the two-day Mandela Rhodes Summit on ethical leadership which gets underway at the National University of Lesotho in Roma on Friday.

Prime Minister, Thomas Thabane is expected to be one of the keynote speakers along with Mangangole Tsikinyane, the Chief Financial Officer of Lesotho Revenue Authority.

This was announced by Suntosh Pillay, the chairperson of its Board of Directors of the Mandela Rhodes Community (MRC).

In a statement, Mr Pillay described the MRC as a “community (that) envisions itself as a socially relevant and reliable source of intellectual and passionate leadership, and hopes that this event brings together educational and business institutions, communities, high scholars, academics and the general public”.

“This summit hopes to draw, re-imagine and inspire innovative models of leadership relevant for the African context.”

“The theme for the summit centres on ethical leadership, human rights and economic and social development.

“This is a turning point for our fledgling alumni organization,” says.

“For the first time we are hosting the Summit and our annual general meeting outside of South Africa, as we evolve into a truly pan-African network,” Mr Pillay further states.

Other luminaries who will participate in panel discussions include Dr Lits’abako Ntoi, the chief executive officer of the Examinations Council of Lesotho, Professor Manthoto Lephoto (Pro-Vice Chancellor of NUL), Mr Robert Likhang, (chartered accountant and life coach), Dr Maluke Letete (political economist and lecturer), Mr Mpho Vumbukani, (Managing Director of Standard Lesotho Bank) and Professor Kananelo Mosito (veteran judge).

Conference coordinator, Tšepang Majara, a 2009 Mandela Rhodes Scholar, said that Lesotho was ready to host the continent’s best and brightest minds.

“I feel so happy that Lesotho will be the first country outside South Africa to open the doors to host other African countries.

“I am more excited because my people are very supportive and can’t wait to interact with the Mandela Rhodes Community and the guest speakers,” Mr Majara said.

The summit will also officially induct the current cohort, who comprise 51 Scholars from 14 African countries.