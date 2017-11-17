Kome Caves hosts festival

Tokelo Rasephei

LEGACY House Media have lined up three days of entertainment activities at the famous Kome Caves featuring live music performances and camping sessions for tourists and the adjacent communities as part of efforts to celebrate arts and culture.

Dubbed the Back to the Caves Festival, the event which will take place from 22 to 24 December this year is also aimed at boosting tourism and ensuring the local communities benefit from the tourist attractions within their vicinity.

Event coordinator, Makoanyane Ka Dlamini Leqala, this week told the Weekender that they hoped to attract tourists from neighbouring countries and bring together artistes from Lesotho, Botswana, South Africa and Swaziland.

“As part of promoting tourism in the country, we will host a three days festival that is intended to bringing together tourists from the neighbouring countries to showcase our diverse heritage,” Leqala said

“We found the Kome Caves to be an ideal venue due to its rich history”.

Situated in Malimong in the Berea district, the Kome Caves are a National Heritage Site with a rich history dating back to 1800s. The Kome Cave Village is built under a rock. It served as a fortress for its first settlers who fled the Lifaqane wars that devastated much of the southern African region in the early 19th Century.

It was also a hiding place from cannibals and the descendants of the earliest settlers still live in proximity to the cave.

Legacy House Media is a multi-departmental company that provides professional strategic brand management options and services to clients.

The company’s range of products and services include advertising, branding, designing, marketing, packaging and printing.

The event is sponsored by Lesotho Bookings, Bokamoso FM, FFB Entertainment and CC$ Records among others.

Besides camping and live music, there will also be market stalls for tourism products as well as food and beverages.