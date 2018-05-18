L-tore broadens his reach

Mamohlakola Letuka

AFTER the release of his 15-track extended play (EP) titled Royalty Mind in November last year, local rapper, L-Tore (real name Lerato Leteka) has resorted to broadening his audience through online platforms by releasing singles featured on the project.

This week, he dropped a single featuring Kommanda Obbs titled Ke Mekeche on different online platforms including Tidal, Google Play, Deezer, and iTunes.

The 2015 Vodacom Superstars winner said he is still trying to reach more listeners.

“I am getting my music onto online platforms to have a wider audience,” L-Tore said.

He said the track that he has just uploaded online is about perseverance and motivation while it also says he still has a lot to offer in the industry.

“The song belongs to a project I released in November. I’m still performing, marketing, and promoting the project. And this release is line with that,” he said.

The rapper said he felt the need to expand after the good reception that his hard copy EP received.

“The reception was actually good according to the performances and the copies that I have sold.

“I already have managed to get a few bookings this time around and have sold more than I have sold on the previous project Show me yours (2014),” he said.

However, the artiste feels that he is yet to reach full potential and says selling music online will give him the necessary following.

He said he also has a few performances lined up both in and outside the country which would help him strengthen his stage work.

L-tore said he is also working on his debut album that is yet to be titled and is due at the end of this year.

“I have not titled it yet but there are a lot of positive signs on the album,” L-Tore.