Lady-el ditches gospel

. . . relaunches career as House muso

Mohalenyane Phakela

FORMER Yadah Praise Family member, Lineo “Lady-el” Letlala has ditched the Gospel genre and reinvented herself as a House artiste.

The Upper Thamae-born muso recently released a single Keep Holding On in collaboration with producer Motlalehi “DJ Fivo” Khomoealefifi and the song is currently receiving airplay on local radio stations.

“I was a member of Yadah from its inception in 2006 until last year when we split due to different commitments far away from Maseru which made it difficult for us to meet,” Lady-el told the Weekender this week.

“Music is something I love and have been doing it in church for as long as I can remember but I decided to shift to another genre which would be more challenging.

“I chose House due to its complexity and I’ve proved that I’m capable of doing any genre.”

She said she was introduced to DJ Fivo by fellow musician Lala in September last year and he laid the sound while she worked on the lyrics “till February when we went to studio and recorded in just a day”.

“We took the track to the radio stations that are currently playing it and I think I have found a home in House music,” she said.

For his part, DJ Fivo said he fell in love with Lady-el’s voice from the beginning, adding there would be more collaborations ahead.

“After meeting Lady-El and hearing her sing in the corridors of her workplace, I learned that she was gifted with a voice that can fit in any genre.

“I produce almost every genre so I made three beats (two House and one Afro pop) which I gave her to listen to and she chose this one which we recorded on.

“We are testing and penetrating the market by releasing singles with the next one coming in September. This is a long-term relationship and more hits are coming.”

He said House music was no longer viewed as a male preserve and several ladies had chosen the genre.

“Lady-el has also managed to make waves with her first single therefore it is a sign that she will survive,” he said.