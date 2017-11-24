LCS frustrate Lioli

Mikia Kalati

ECONET Premier League pacesetters, Lioli, saw their lead cut to a just a point after being held to a 1-all draw by LCS in Teyateyaneng on Sunday.

A day earlier, second-placed Bantu atoned for their loss to Kick4Life in their last league encounter by beating Majantja 3-1 in the southern derby.

Lioli however failed to utilise home advantage in a match where they had to come from behind to salvage a point against the visitors.

Motiki Mohale scored for the correctional service side while Tšoanelo Koetle equalised for Tse Nala who remain on top of the table with 23 points from nine games.

LCS are sixth.

Elsewhere on Sunday, LMPS won their second match on the trot when they overcame winless Sky Battalion 2-0, courtesy of a brace from forward, Tšepo Seturumane.

The win, their fifth in nine games, lifted the police side to third position.

Sky Battalion sunk deeper into the murky relegation waters. They were also docked six points for late registration at the start of the season and these will only be deducted from the points they will collect from winning and/or drawing.

LDF and Liphakoe played out a 1-all stalemate at Ratjomose Barracks also on Sunday.

The result also saw Liphakoe drop a place to fourth on the log standings.

The Quthing side have so far amassed 16 points from 10 matches.

LDF have 15 points from nine games, having won four so far.

On Saturday, Bantu returned to winning ways courtesy of a having Lazola Jokojokwane brace and another from Lehlohonolo Fothoane.

Newboys, Majantja, are now finding the going tough after an impressive start to life in the premier league and have dropped from a high of third to eighth on the log.

Kick4Life, who accounted for champions Bantu in their last outing, were brought crushing down to earth by Matlama who edged them 1-0.

Ex-Bantu forward, Nzenze Nkulu, got the only goal of the match as Tse Putsoa moved to fifth with 15 points from eight games.

Likhopo and Sefotha-fotha played to a 1-all stalemate also on Saturday.