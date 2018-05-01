LCS, LDF put pressure on Kick4Life

Mikia Kalati

LCS and LDF secured important victories last weekend and maintained pressure on Kick4Life in the battle for a top four finish of the Econet Premier League.

Kic4Life are fourth on the log but suffered a 2-1 loss to LDF, who are two points behind of the Leslie Notši coached side.

Masheshena, as the Correctional Service side is affectionately known, came from a goal down to clinch victory over the relegated Sky Battalion on Sunday and in the process boosted their chances another top four finish for the third season running.

Kick4Life have 30 points while LDF are fifth with 28 points and LCS a point behind on 27 points.

These must be worrying times for Notši whose side has suffered back-to-back after the loss to Bantu in the previous weekend.

Linare drew 1-1 with Sefotha-fotha on Saturday.

Linare are playing for a top eight finish while Sefotha-fotha are in the relegation zone in their debut season in the league.

The Mabote outfit is four points ahead of the team that is second from bottom. Both are hoping to avoid relegation and the promotion play offs, where the team in the 12th position by the end of the season will come up against Ketane and Lithabaneng Golden from the A Division.

On Saturday, Bantu remained on course to defending their title with a hard fought 1-0 victory over LMPS.

The win took A Matšo Matebele to 45 points and now have a four points’ advantage over Lioli with both teams having played 19 games.

The two come up against each other this weekend in a match that is likely to decide the destination of the silverware for the 2017/18 season.

On Saturday, goals from Thabo Mongali and Thabang Rabi gave LDF the 2-1 victory over Kick4Life with Nkoto Mosoabi scoring the consolation goal for the Notši’s side.

Likhopo and Liphakoe played to a 1-1 stalemate on the same day.

Liphakoe are a pale shadow of their former self and have only managed to collect 23 points from 18 games.

Theophilus Aboman put Liphakoe ahead in the first half but the goals was cancelled out by Rapelang Luka for a precious point by the former champions playing for survival for the second season in a row.

Econet Premier League fixture

Saturday

Kick4Life FC Vs Majantja FC

Linare FC Vs LMPS FC

Sunday

FC Likhopo Vs LCS FC

LDF FC Vs Matlama FC

Bantu FC Vs Lioli FC

Sky Battalion FC Vs Sefotha-fotha FC