LCS striker invited to Wits trials

Mikia Kalati

LCS striker Mark Tahayim has been invited for trials by South African Premier League champions Bidvest Wits, the correctional service side’s coach, Mpitsa Marai has revealed.

“The player has been invited for trials at Bidvest Wits and the matter is being discussed by our management,” Marai said this week.

Tahayim is in his second season with Masheshena and sources close to him told this publication that his agent based in Cape Town, South Africa facilitated the trials for the Ghanaian striker.

Wits edged Bloemfontein Celtic 1-0 to win the Telkom Knockout competition on Saturday and their coach Gavin Hunt is known to admirer of big strikers in the mould of the Tahayim.

However, the source said the striker is currently injured and this could delay could make it very difficult for him to attend the trials.

“He is expected to be at Wits on Saturday but he has been out nursing an injury which could scupper his chances of making it.

“I suspect the player has had trials with a number of South African teams that is why he has also been invited for the trials at Wits,” the source said.

Tahayim has proved himself as a regular goals scorer since joining LCS. He was the first to score a brace this season and this came in the match against Sandawana.

However, it will no longer count after the Butha-Buthe outfit was expelled from the league after its players staged boycotts which led to the failure to fulfil some fixtures. All the points won or conceded in matches against Sandawana were subsequently nullified by the Premier League Management Committee.