LDF, LCS battle for top4 spot

Mikia Kalati

MATLAMA, LDF and LCS all clinched victories on Sunday in the Econet Premier League top four race.

The top four teams qualify for the next year’s Independence Top4 tournament while the top eight will play in the LNIG Top8 competition.

In third, Tse Putsoa beat Majantja 1-0 in Mohale’s Hoek on Sunday with Motebang Sera netting his 12th goal of the season.

Majantja, who made a return to top flight football at the start of the season still have a chance of finishing the season in the top eight.

With 42 points after 23 games, Matlama have secured their spot in the top four and are two points ahead of third placed LDF.

Both LDF and LCS have to win their remaining fixtures although the correctional service can only entertain such hopes if the army side slips.

LDF also came back from midweek defeat to Bantu and edged Linare 1-0 at Ratjomose Barracks.

Thabang Rabi scored the solitary goal as the army side remained on track to their best finish in several seasons.

Sohle-sohle, as LDF are affectionately known have 44 points and need a win from the last game to fend off pressure from LCS who are breathing down their neck in fourth place.

Masheshena, who still have a chance for a top four finish, halted Bantu’s winning run holding them 1 all on Sunday.

Sepiriti Malefane scored against his former club who went on to fight back to level scores through Hlompho Kalake.

Bantu are playing for fun as they already sealed their fate as the winners in their midweek 2-1 win over LDF.

Kick4Life’s were beaten 2-1 defeat to Liphakoe on Sunday.

Before the weekend, the Leslie Notši coached side needed to win two games to be sure of qualifying for the next year’s Independence Top4 tournament but they seem to have bowed out.

LMPS collected maximum points from their match against Likhopo who will play in the relegation play-offs.

Sello Tale, who joined from Qoaling Highlanders at the start of the second round netted a brace to give the seventh placed police side a 2-1 victory.