Lesotho Flour Mills donates computers

Limpho Sello

Lesotho Flour Mills recently donated 10 desktop computers worth M70 000 to Amitof Care Centre in Mafeteng as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme.

Amitof Care Centre is a Chinese organisation that was founded by the Buddhist clergy with a mission to provide education and care for orphans and vulnerable children.

The institution started operating in Lesotho in 2009 and currently the centre cares for over 300 children. Some of them are learners at Yaun Tong Primary School.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Lesotho Flour Mills Managing Director, Ron Mills said the donation is a demonstration of how his organization regards the importance of educating the children in Lesotho, particularly in ensuring that they are computer literate.

“Children are our future and it is crucial that we help to equip the schools with the tools they need to enhance the quality of learning. We realized there was need for modern technology here and hope these computers will be able to assist the children to brighten their future. It makes us feel good that you will find this gift useful in advancing the quality of education,” Mr Mills said.

For his part, the Principal of Yaun Tong Primary School Principal, Lisemelo Phatṧoane said before the donation the students were sharing a few computers at the school, which was not a healthy learning process.

“Some students were finding it difficult to grasp what they were being taught because of the shortage of computers. They could therefore not learn much in their computer classes. This assistance came at the right time and these computers will help us to close the gap,” Ms Phatṧoane said.

She said following the computer assistance, the school will fully implement its computer literacy programme and employ computer literate teachers to support the initiative.