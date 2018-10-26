Lesotho Times Fanfest countdown begins

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE countdown to probably the country’s biggest musical showdown scheduled for the 3rd of next month at the Lesotho Times Fanfest has begun with organisers saying everything is on course for memorable festivities.

The festival which was preceded by several preparties to cajole the audience saw some of the DJs scheduled to perform at the event touring various parts of Maseru and other districts.

With the last of the pre-parties scheduled for Sunday, the organisers, Plan A say everything is on course for the party.

Refiloe Mohlotsane of Plan A told the Weekender this week that they are now finalising a few finishing touches before the biggest line-up in local showbiz descends on Maseru.

She said they are happy with the excitement that they have created with the preparties while all the artistes are raring to go.

“We are really excited about the show and so are the artistes,” Mohlotsane said.

“We have been in showbiz for a long time but this is the biggest line-up that we have seen in Lesotho and it tells you that this is the mother of all festivals.

“All the artistes are geared to go and we cannot wait for the 3rd for the party to start.”

She expressed gratitude to their partners among the Maluti Mountain Brewery, Sefalana Liquor Lesotho, AVANI Hotels, Vodacom Lesotho, Perfect Car Rental, JCDecaux, D2 Graphix, Afro Media and PC FM.

“Showbiz, like any other industry that one can think off requires lots of synergies. There is power in numbers and we are grateful for the partnerships that we have secured with local corporates to make this event a success.

“In some instances, most feel it is competition but in essence when we unite we will always have a better product.”

The festival is meant to celebrate the Lesotho Time’s over 10 years of service to the country and has a star-studded line-up which includes legends Oliver Mtukudzi (Zimbabwe) and Tshepo Tshola aka the Village Pope.

The local contingent will include Sway, Juvy, Mtsuzi, Counter Force, Charma Exzit, Kopper, Bootz, DJ Dimo, Together, Smooth and Katz, Fatere and the Super Twins.

The list of South African artistes will also include AKA, Kwesta, Nasty C, Trompies, Thebe, Prince Kaybee, Sho Madjozi, Lerato Kganyago, Amanda Black, Thami and Lady Zamar.

Ms Kiva will be co-hosting the event with comedian Lilaphalapha as well as radio personalities Themba Nyathi and Lady Terror.

Mohlotsane said they are also inspired by the responses that they have received on social media where the event has created a frenzy.

The last party was held at Provocateur Club in Teyateyaneng (Berea) on Saturday where revellers could not get enough of DJ Kopper’s Naija tunes while Super Twins mesmerised them with their nimble footedness.

The final activation parties will be held at Ozone Club in Hlotse on Saturday and Kasi Kota in Ha Pita on Sunday, ahead of next week’s festival.

Mohlotsane urged party lovers to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointments as they have limited tickets.

“We are anticipating huge numbers at the stadium and it only makes sense considering the hefty line-up. In light of that, we encourage party lovers to purchase their tickets early to avoid disappointments.

“We are also encouraged by the unusually high number of tickets that we have sold so far as compared to the norm that Basotho buy tickets at the gate.”

She also allayed security fears and said they have engaged the law enforcement agencies in the country to beef up their private security to ensure public safety.

“No weapons are going to be allowed into the stadium and we urge the public enjoy themselves responsibly. This is about having a memorable time so we do not anticipate any bad behaviour. However, we have engaged the police and other security agencies to help our private security to ensure that the public is safe.,” Mohlotsane said.