Lesotho’s little queen shines in Dubai

Mohalenyane Phakela

YOUNG model, Hlompho Sefika, was recently crowned Little Miss World Diversity at the Miss World Diversity 2018 pageant in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The 11-year-old was among the five models who represented Lesotho at the international pageant which ran from 10 to 15 July.

Four other queens included Sandra Goncalves (15) who won Miss Teen World Diversity, Tleleng Makhakhe (14), Miss Pre-teen 1st Princess World Diversity, Mpho Shale (nine) who won Miss Petite World Diversity and the six-year-old Lineo Makhele who won the Mini Miss World Diversity title.

Sefika beat 14 other contestants from nine other competing nations to walk away with the Little Miss World Diversity sash and tiara. She told the Weekender this week that she sees herself winning Miss World on behalf of Lesotho in future.

Miss World Diversity is an international beauty pageant which promotes cultural diversity and unity among participating countries. It is held under the categories of Mrs, Miss, Teens (for teenagers) and Little Miss (for kids).

Sefika said she sees herself having a bright future due in the modelling industry.

“I joined modelling at five but I only won my first title last year which was the Little Miss Lesotho,” Sefika said.

“The Little Miss Lesotho title landed me the opportunity to represent the country at the Miss Queen of the Globe International which Lesotho was hosting last year. I won the category of the Little Miss Queen of the Globe.

“I was not intimidated at all while in Dubai because I believed in myself and also had experience from an international pageant. Winning showed me that I have a future in the industry and my goal is to keep representing my country until I win Miss World.”

The Katlehong-born Sefika just completed her primary education at Maseru Preparatory School and will be commencing her high school at Machabeng International School next month. She also said that she was grateful for the support that she received from her parents and the country as a whole.

Also speaking to the Weekender, Miss World Diversity Lesotho country director, Limakatso Makutle, said the young models could easily do well if they get the necessary support.

“These girls are still young but their performance in Dubai proves that they will fly the national flag to even greater heights, although it was not Sandra and Hlompho’s debut international pageants.

“Hlompho became the best overall performer at the pageant through her project and her intelligent responses to the judges’ questions. Before going to Dubai, each contestant had to do a project in her home country and Hlompho was working with disadvantaged community’s nursery schools to painting the schools and sourcing books for them.

“There is so much talent in Lesotho when it comes to pageantry which has managed to sell the country’s tourism on various platforms. If only the girls could get financial support. In most cases I have to sponsor the trips which are often held overseas from my own pocket,” Makutle said.