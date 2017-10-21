Likatola relish Malawi test

Mikia Kalati

THE national rugby team, Likatola, is brimming with confidence as they head into Saturday’s match against Malawi at Machabeng Ground on the back of an impressive 60-5 victory over Swaziland.

Lesotho are the hosts of the three-team Rugby Africa 1 D South Tournament where the winners stand a chance of promotion to the 1C category.

Federation of Lesotho Rugby (FRL) Secretary General, Litšitso Motšeremeli, said the win over Swaziland had boosted their chances of winning the tournament.

“The big win over Swaziland is a morale booster as we prepare to play Malawi on Saturday,” Motšeremeli said.

“Confidence is very high in our team and we are looking to continue with our impressive performance when we take to the field against Malawi.

“Playing in front of our home supporters motivated us.”

He said that the presence of King Letsie III and some cabinet ministers also motivated the team to do well.

“The team lost to Botswana in their last match when he (King Letsie III) came to watch and that did not sit well with the players.

“They were determined to make up for it in the best possible way and they did so with a big victory over Swaziland.

“The good thing is that we had come up against Swaziland a few times before where they beat us 13-0 and we got our revenge with a 13-10 win. But it was different this time around as there was a lot at stake.”

Motšeremeli said the experience gained in various continental matches had helped Likatola become more competitive than they were a year ago.

“Our players have travelled the continent participating in different competitions and that has helped us become a better team.

“The coach, Roy Zhou, has also done a lot of research on our opponents and is able to come with a game plan for each game.

“We have an idea of what to expect against Malawi, having also beaten them before.

“The other advantage is that by the time we play against them they would have played against Swaziland and we would have had the opportunity to see what they are like as a team,” he said.