Lioli seek redemption against Liphakoe

Mikia Kalati

LIOLI will hoping to atone for their failure to retain the Independence Cup when they host Liphakoe in the Econet Premier League at Teyateyaneng Ground on Saturday.

This will be their first match at their home ground in three years.

Tse Nala’s disappointing Independence Cup run included back-to-back defeats to LCS (in the semi-final) and Kick4Life (in the third and fourth place play-off) led to the resignation of coach, Halemakale Mahlaha, on Monday.

Lioli Communications and Marketing Manager, Tšeliso Lerata, however, said they had put the disappointment of the Independence Cup behind them and would be out to get their season back on track against Liphakoe.

“It is not a secret that all is not well when a team of Lioli’s stature performs the way it did over the weekend,” Lerata said, adding, “But we took the players for counselling so that they are able to deal with everything that has happened”.

He said they had confidence in caretaker coach, Motebang Makhetha, who was not new to the Lioli setup where he has been assistant coach.

“We also boast a squad of experienced players and believe that they will help the coach to overcome a tough week.

“Playing at our home ground for the first time in three years will boost the confidence the players.”

Meanwhile, Liphakoe coach, Motolo Makepe, said playing a team like Lioli was motivation in itself to his players.

“For us it is all about the determination and commitment from the players to work hard for the team.

“We have had good preparations and I have seen nothing but a committed bunch of players,” Motolo said.

He said Lioli were “a quality side” that could not be underestimated because of their recent woes.

“They (Lioli) are more dangerous now than they were a few weeks back and I would have preferred to come against them in the past.

“But we have to go there and fight for three points and maintain our impressive.

“I have no doubt that we also have a good team that can compete against any team on any day.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Likhopo welcome Linare to Ratjomose Barracks while Kick4Life entertain LMPS.

On Sunday, Independence Cup champions, Bantu, are away to winless Sky Battalion while new boys Majantja and Sefotha-fotha will fight it out at Mohale’s Hoek DIFA ground.

LCS will be hoping to bounce back from a heart-breaking loss to Bantu when they host Matlama.

Matlama’s new coach Mosito Matela will seeking his first three points since replacing Seephephe Matete a fortnight ago.

The last match on Sunday will feature LDF at home to struggling Sandawana.

League fixtures:

Saturday

Kick4Life v LMPS

Likhopo v Linare

Lioli v Liphakoe

Sunday

LCS v Matlama

Majantja v Sefotha-fotha

LDF v Sandawana

Sky Battalion v Rovers