Liphakoe, LMPS fight for Top8 spot

Mikia Kalati

ECONET Premier League sides, Liphakoe and LMPS, will be fighting to boost their chances of finishing the season among the top eight teams when they clash on Saturday.

Liphakoe registered a 2-1 victory over Sefotha-fotha while LMPS played a 1-1 draw against Matlama in their last respective matches.

The Quthing outfit’s coach, Motolo Makepe is confident his side can clinch back to back victories for the first time in the second round.

“I think the confidence of the team has improved from our last three games and that makes me optimistic,” Makepe said.

“The players attitude and commitment in training makes me feel positive about our chances for this game.”

Makepe said his camp is determined to maintain the tempo after a slow start to the second round where it started with three back to back defeats.

“The form has changed for the better in recent matches and we just have to continue where we left off in our last game to take another step towards the top eight,” he said.

“It is our biggest goal going towards the end of the season in the top eight which qualifies us to play in the LNIG tournament next year.

“I think we have put the rough patch behind us and the team is playing with confidence again. I believe the recent break has also been helpful to correct some of the problems that we had.”

For his part, LMPS coach, Ntebele ‘Mocholene’ Taole, said he was working to achieve consistency as his side has blown hot and cold this season.

The police side, just like Liphakoe, were among the top four teams in the league earlier this campaign but now find themselves in the ninth position.

Taole said the biggest challenge since he took over the reins at the start of the second round has been the unavailability of key players.

“This is an important game for us to fight for a respectable finish of the season,” Taole said.

“It’s been a disappointing season for the team, but I think a place in the top eight team would be appreciated.

“The race for top positions in the league has intensified and that means we can no longer afford to slip. We just have to keep working.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, LCS have a chance to make up for the disappointments of the LNIG Top8 when they host already relegated Sky Battalion.

Sky Battalion are at the bottom of the table and are the only side without a win so far.

Sefotha-fotha are also in action when they host Linare.

The two top teams in the league, Bantu and Lioli, play on Sunday.

A Matšo Matebele have a tough fixture against Kick4Life who have proved to be the bogey side of the Premier League leaders.

The Mafeteng side also have a chance to get back on track after losing in the final of the LNIG Top8 by Matlama last week.

Lioli on the other hand have a home fixture against a Likhopo side at the wrong side of the table.

The last match on Sunday would be in Mohale’s Hoek where Majantja host LDF.

Econet Premier League Fixture

Saturday

LCS v Sky Battalion

Sefotha-fotha v Linare

Liphakoe v LMPS

Majantja v LDF

Kick4Life v Bantu

Lioli v Likhopo