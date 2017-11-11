LMPS end bad spell

Mikia Kalati

LMPS returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 win over in form Liphakoe in an Econet Premier League encounter on Sunday at PTC Ground.

Liphakoe went into the match on the back of successive victories while the police side had lost their previous two matches.

Tšepo Seturumane scored the only goal of the match to hand Simunye their fourth win in eight matches.

However, the defeat did not affect Liphakoe in the Econet Premier League standings as the Quthing outfit remains in third position behind leaders Lioli and Bantu.

Linare also clinched their fourth victory of the campaign coming from two goals down to edge Sefotha-fotha 3-2.

The rookies grabbed the two goals through Mohau Mathibeli and Tšeliso Botsane but Linare found their way back with a brace from Paseka Lekena and Rethabile Selonyane who netted his fifth goal of the campaign.

Linare are ninth with ten points from nine games while Sefotha-fotha are third from bottom with only one win in eight games.

A solitary goal by veteran defender Poloko Mohale handed LCS all three points against struggling Sky Battalion who are still winless after eight games.

The victory moved LCS to within a point of third placed Liphakoe.

On Saturday, Kick4Life registered their most important victory of the campaign, overcoming Bantu 1-nil.

Nkoto Masoabi scored the only goal to hand the champions their first defeat.

It was Kick4Life’s second win in six games in what has been a poor start to the 2017/18 campaign.

Bantu consequently surrendered pole position to former champions, Lioli who got one over their former coach Halemakale Mahlaha by beating Likhopo 2-0 on Saturday.

Bafokeng Mosala and Tšepo Lekhooana scored to hand Motebang Makhetha his fourth win in a row since he took over as Lioli’s interim coach.

Tse Nala have amassed 22 points from eight games while Bantu are second with 19 points.

In another match played on Saturday, LDF came from a goal down to beat Majantja 3-1.

Thabang Rabi, Mojela Letsie and Tšeliso Phera were on target as the army side registered their fourth victory in eight games.

LDF have 14 points and fifth on the log standings.