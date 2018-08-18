LNOC trains Mokhotlong sports administrators

Mikia Kalati

THE Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) is holding a week-long training level one course for 30 sports administrators in the Mokhotlong district.

The course started on Monday and is among others being facilitated by LNCO secretary general Morake Raleaka.

The LNOC held a similar course to sports administrators in Maseru in July this year.

Raleaka told this publication on Monday that it has become customary for the LNOC to hold a training course in the host district of the Olympic Environmental day celebrations each year. This is aimed at leaving a lasting legacy in the community.

This year’s celebrations will be held in Mokhotlong as they will hold this year’s celebrations in on the 25th and the 26th of this month.

“It has become customary and cultural that every district that hosts the Olympic Environment day celebrations gets this course two weeks before the celebrations,” Raleaka said.

“We capacitate them with a sports administration course to ensure that the districts have tangible benefits after the celebrations.

“At the moment we are giving the trainees level one course and we intend to upgrade to level tow most likely next year.”

Raleaka said the course teaches the administrators how to host sports events that can improve people’s lives.

“The aim is that are we have capacitated them with the units that we are going to present this week, an example being how to organise and manage an event.

“It is also about using the opportunity in sports to improve their lives.

“We are very happy with the attendance as we had a full-house of participants from the villages around Mokhotlong.

“Usually we take 25 people for such course but we are impressed by the mobilisation in Mokhotlong as we have received trainees from different sectors and institutions,” Raleaka said.