Love triangle ends in tragedy

’Marafaele Mohloboli

A Leribe man appeared in the Leribe Magistrate Court on Tuesday to face charges of murdering a man he allegedly caught in a compromising position with his wife on the night of 27 December 2017.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, said the suspect, Thobeli Thulo (32) of Matlameng village, stabbed Letsatsi Tjobe (37) after he found him having sex with his 28 year-old wife just outside their matrimonial home at about 9 pm.

Tjobe died instantly and Thulo surrendered himself to the Leribe police immediately after the incident.

He has since been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 16 January 2018.

In another incident a 17 year-old newly-wed woman from Tlokoeng village in Mokhotlong is up for murder after allegedly stoning her new born baby and concealing the body in a plastic bag which she later disposed in a toilet.

According to police reports the woman committed the crime to hide the baby from her husband who works in the mines in South Africa as the baby was not his.

“The husband, who had just come home for the Christmas break is the one who alerted the police of the incident which led to the discovery of the tiny body in the toilet where it was retrieved and buried,” Inspector Mopeli said.