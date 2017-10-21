Mafoso dismisses Lioli links

Mikia Kalati

BANTU assistant coach, Bob Mafoso, has dismissed speculation that he will leave the defending champions to take over as head coach at rivals, Lioli.

The speculation comes in the aftermath of the departure of Halemakale Mahlaha who resigned last week following Lioli’s failure to defend the Independence Cup which was won by Bantu.

However, Mafoso this week told the Lesotho Times that he was happy at Bantu and he had no plans of leaving for Lioli, Liphakoe or any other side.

“I have not held talks with any team as it has been claimed,” Mafoso said.

“I meet and chat with committee members of those two teams but we have never spoken about me joining their teams.

“Those reports are disrespectful to me and my colleagues who are coaching those teams.”

Mafoso whose star shone after his relative success with small clubs like Likila United and Sandawana, said he last held talks with Lioli about joining them before he was snapped up by Bantu.

“I am an employee of Bantu and people must respect that. The last time I talked with the management of Lioli was before I decided to go to Mafeteng.

“I appreciate that there are people who feel I must be head coach but they must remember that I left that position at Sandawana to become the assistant at Bantu.

“We all have our goals and expectations and those that are close to me know what my goals are.

“I am not saying when such an opportunity comes knocking on my door I will turn it down but I am just saying that I am happy at Bantu.

“That does not mean that I do not have the ambition to be head coach one day but I am not in a rush.”

A coaching merry-go-round has been in full swing in the Econet Premier League in recent weeks.

Seephephe Matete was the first to leave his post at Matlama after a difficult start to the season and he was replaced by Mosito Matela who dumped LMPS to return to the club that gave him fame as a player.

Shortly after, Motebang Makhetha left Liphakoe and resurfaced as the assistant at Lioli.

Makhetha was subsequently appointed the interim coach after Mahlaha’s resignation.