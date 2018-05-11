Majantja halt Bantu title celebrations

…as Likhopo go to the play-offs

Mikia Kalati

BANTU have to wait another week before they can be confirmed as the 2017/18 Econet Premier League champions after they were held to a goalless draw by Majantja in Mohale’s Hoek on Sunday.

A win in Mohale’s Hoek would have secured a second Premiership title in a row for the Mafeteng side with two games to spare.

The point on the other hand proved crucial for Majantja as they regained their place among the top eight after their disappointing 4-1 loss to Kick4Life in the previous weekend.

A Matšo Matebele now have win against LDF today to be confirmed as champions.

They are at the summit of the table with 49 points and have an eight points’ advantage over second placed Lioli.

Majantja are eighth with 25 points.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Kick4Life beat Matlama 2-1 to eliminate Tse Putsoa from the top four.

Bonang Mohapi and Bokang Mothoana’s scores sealed the victory at LCS Ground on Sunday.

Kick4Life returned to fourth position but are now tied on 36 points with Matlama but are separated by their goal difference.

Michael Mireku scored the consolation goal for Tse Putsoa, who have lost their last two matches.

Mosito Matela’s side is now in fifth position with 36 points.

Premier League debutants, Sefotha-fotha, beat Likhopo on Sunday to secure top-flight football for another season.

The Mabote outfit edged Likhopo 2-1 to send the former league champions to the relegation play-offs at the end of the season.

The win over Likhopo moved Sefotha-fotha into 10th while Liphakoe are now third from bottom.

On Saturday, LDF beat Liphakoe 1-0 to move into third.

The army side who are enjoying a purple patch won their fourth match in a row.

Lioli woes also continued over the weekend as they lost 1-0 to LCS. The loss came a week after they were thumped 4-1 by Bantu.

On song, Mosiuoa Boseka, for Masheshena.

Relegated, Sky Battalion, recorded a rare point coming from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw against inconsistent LMPS at PTC Ground also on Saturday.