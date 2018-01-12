Makhooane signs for Matlama

Mikia Kalati

LESOTHO international Kananelo Makhooane who last year put his football career on hold to focus on his studies in China is raring to return to action after signing a short term contract with his home team, Matlama.

The Sea Point-born goal minder recently inked a three month loan deal from his club Lioli to fulfil what he says is a long-standing dream to don the colours of Matlama.

At the expiry of the loan deal, he will however, return to China to complete his Masters in Marketing studies.

“I am home until March but still get to play and train with one of the teams in China though I will not be playing competitive football,” Makhooane said.

“I grew up in Sea Point and a lot of people have always wanted to see me playing for Matlama. Personally, I always felt I could do the difference and make the people who love Matlama happy.”

The former Makoanyane XI goalkeeper said he had to make a tough call to temporarily abandon the beautiful game in order to prepare for life after football.

“I reached a stage where I felt that things have not gone as planned,” the goal minder stated.

“I also looked at those before me and where they are in life and what I would have achieved by the time I get to their ages and decided that it was important to focus on my studies and put the football career on hold so as I can have something to fall back on when my playing days are over.”

Makhooane who made his name playing for Likhopo before moving to Lioli two seasons ago, said it was important for soccer players to plan well for the future especially as football has never been a rewarding career in Lesotho.

“I think what matters is to look at the cost of living even without criticising those in administration of the game. You need to ask yourself what will happen to you in the next five years if you are a player that is aged 25. You need to ask yourself if you are able to make a decent living through football in our country.

“Will you be able to survive on that and sustain your needs? I think we need to look ahead and prepare for the future.”

Meanwhile, Matlama have transfer-listed six players including long-serving defender Tšeliso Ramathe and striker Morena Mohlominyana as they continue to look for players that can help them compete for honours.

League champions Bantu are assessing a number of players including former Sandawana captain, Tau Masiu.

Bantu public relations officer Bokang Phasumane told the Lesotho Times that Masiu is among players being assessed by their technical team but nothing had been finalised.