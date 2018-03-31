Masoabi relishes golden boot race

Mikia Kalati

KICK4LIFE striker, Nkoto Masoabi, says he is confident that he will be crowned the Econet Premier League top goal this season despite a close chase by Matlama’s Motebang Sera and Linare’s Rethabile Selonyane.

The Likuena striker has 11 goals while Selonyane is hard on his heels with 10 goals and his Likuena teammate, Sera, is third on the list with nine goals.

Masoabi told the Lesotho Times that he has the experience required for him to bag the award despite the close contest.

“I think I have gathered enough experience to go all the way,” Masoabi said.

“If you recall in the last two seasons, I won back to back top goal scorer awards in the LNIG Top 8 and in 2013 I was the runner-up in the league, so I think I will do it.”

The lanky striker said the motivation for him this season is to improve with every game he plays and become a better player.

He also praised his coach, Leslie Notši, and said the he has created a conducive environment at Kick4Life.

“I think the motivation for me to perform so well and score goals at Kick4Life is that as a player, I always go to the training ground to rectify my mistakes from the past games just to improve,” Masoabi said.

“So, I think I am getting back to my best again where I am scoring goals regularly and I am motivated to be a better player with each game.

“Indeed, the coach has helped me a lot and has made a huge contribution to the way I have been performing. If you remember I was out for six months nursing an injury in my first year at the club. It was difficult to comeback, but he motivated me.”

The Quthing born striker said he was also focused to cement his place in the national team after he toured with the squad that played Botswana and Namibia in the recent round of international friendlies.

“It is always good to play for your country. It gives me the exposure to go play internationally. I think it is a good reward for me to work hard and I have been a better player since I joined Kick4Life,” Masoabi said.