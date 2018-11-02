Matlama look for redemption at Majantja

Mikia Kalati

MATLAMA coach Thabile Secker has called on his charges to show character and bounce back from the disappointment of the Independence Cup with a victory against Majantja on Saturday.

Tse Putsoa visit the Mohale’s Hoek outfit in an Econet Premier League encounter looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the competition.

The country’s most successful side finished fourth in the two-day competition having lost 2-0 to Lioli in the semi-final and 4-3 to LDF in the third place play-off.

However, Matlama have been impressive in the league and are still unbeaten after six games and occupy the top spot with 14 points.

“We had already talked with the players to leave all that happened in the Independence Cup behind us,” Secker said.

“What happened there is all behind us because it was a frustrated performance for us and we need to switch our minds back to the league where we have been doing well.”

Secker said he had given his charges a break on Monday and Tuesday to allow them to recover from the busy schedule and only returned to training yesterday to start preparations for the clash with Majantja.

“We rested on Monday and Tuesday to give players time off to rest after a hectic schedule,” the Matlama mentor told this publication.

“We will only come back on Wednesday to start of preparations for the upcoming games.

“I think we might have been over confident in the cup competition. I feel we did well in the two games there but failed to convert the chances that we created while the other teams took their chances.

“We are not that bad as a team but I think the other teams wanted it more,” he said.

Meanwhile, Majantja coach Kabelo Malapane, says his side will be looking to upset Matlama.

The Mohale’s Hoek outfit has already taken the scalp of other of the Premier League big guns having beaten Lioli earlier this season.

“We have prepared very well and we are ready for the game against Matlama on Saturday.

“The boys have done very well so far but there is still a huge room for improvement.

“Of course, the motivation will be beating another big team like we did against Lioli because I am confident that in the players whom we have.

“All we need is to be consistent in our performance and continue to grind positive results,” the Majantja mentor said.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sefotha-fotha host Swallows at Ratjomose Barracks Ground as the two teams look to improve their recent run of poor results.

Swallows were hammered 5-0 by Matlama in their last match a fortnight ago.

Kick4Life will also be in action on Saturday when they welcome Linare at LCS Ground.

Bob Mafoso’s side will also be hoping to bounce back from their 4-0 to LCS.

Galaxy hosted Likhopo at Maputsoe DIFA Ground with the Red Army having recently got off the mark with a victory over Sefotha-fotha in their last match.

On Sunday, Bantu must also pick up the pieces after losing to bitter rivals Lioli in the final of the Independence Cup last weekend.

The defending league champions will host Liphakoe at Maputsoe DIFA Ground while the newly crowned Independence champions have a mammoth task against the inform LCS side that scored four goals in their last league game.

The last match of the weekend will see LDF welcoming LMPS at PTC Ground also on Sunday in the battle of three points on offer.

Econet Premier League fixture

Saturday

Majantja v Matlama

Galaxy v Likhopo

Sefotha-fotha v Swallows

Kick4Life v Linare

Sunday

Bantu v Liphakoe

Lioli v LCS

LDF v LMPS