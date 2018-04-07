Matlama title hopes suffer blow

Mikia Kalati

MATLAMA’S ambitions to challenge for the league title this season suffered a huge blow on Monday after they were held to a 1-1 draw by LMPS.

The police outfit went ahead through a Khabisi Semoli strike but the lead was cancelled out by Motebang Sera who netted his 10th goal of the campaign.

The country’s most decorated side are now three points behind leaders Bantu although they have played two games more than the Mafeteng outfit.

Tse Putsoa are also two points behind second placed Lioli who also have a game in hand.

Matlama have 36 points from 19 games.

Despite the setback, the Mosito Matela are still in the race to end their long drought in what looks like a three-horse race between Bantu, Lioli and Matlama.

Tse Nala were also in action on Monday and secured a comfortable 4-0 win over relegated Sky Battalion.

Sky Battalion have been the weeping boys of the league and are likely to make history by going down without a win after 19 games.

Tse Nala, on the other hand are in second position with 38 points and they are two points behind leaders, Bantu, who also have a game in hand.

Tumelo Khutlang, registered a brace in the 4-0 win over Battalion while other goals were scored by Tšoanelo Koetle and Lekhanya Lekhanya.

Moloisane Ramasimong scored the solitary goal for Bantu in the 1-0 win over Likhopo.

The league’s defending champions are going through a rough patch having lost the case of fraudulent registration of players in the league.

Bantu were found guilty of registering four more than the stipulated five foreign players and the Appeals Board has since called on the de-registering of the players namely Thabo Selisa and Itumeleng Falene.

Despite the setback, A Matšo Matebele are still at the summit of the Econet Premier League with 39 points from 17 games.

The other match played on Monday between LDF and Kick4Life was called off due to heavy rains.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, LCS hammered Linare 4-0 as Makara Ntaitsane netted the only second hat-trick of this campaign and while defender, Poloko Mohale, scorrd the other goal.

The big win lifted Masheshena to sixth position who now have 24 points from 18 games.

Liphakoe who have struggled in this second half of the season beat Sefotha-fotha 2-1 at LCS Ground after Cameroonian forward, Theophilus Aboman, netted a brace.