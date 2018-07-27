Matlama trio set for new contracts

Mikia Kalati

THE Matlama trio of Mabuti Potloane, Katleho Moleko and Lehlomela Ramabele have been handed with new contracts by the club.

The contracts of the three players expired at the end of the 2017/18 season after helping Tse Putsoa end a seven-year drought for a major title by winning the LNIG Top 8.

Potloane has been with the club for four seasons since joining from Linare and has since been handed the captain’s armband at the club.

The duo of Ramabele and Moleko joined the club in the second round of the 2016/17 season from Liphakoe and Bantu respectively.

Club president Ikarabele Sello has said the players and the club have already agreed to the terms and all that is left is for them to sign the new contracts.

“We discussed and agreed new contracts with the players and all that is left is for me to draft the contracts and for them to sign,” Sello said.

“Unfortunately, I was recently hospitalised and could not give the players the new contracts to sign. However, all is in place and what is left is to put pen to paper.”

Star midfielder Potloane also confirmed that he has agreed a new contract at the club.

“Indeed, I have agreed to a new contract with the club ahead of the new season and all that is left is to sign the contract,” Potloane said.

Tse Putsoa are also on the verge of losing the duo of Lisema Lebokollane and Kefuooe Mahula, who are training with LMPS ahead of the new season.

Matlama have also improved their squad by signing attacking midfielder Fidel Ntoya, who was transfer listed by Kick4Life.

Sello also revealed that Mosito Matela, who led the club to the LNIG Top 8 in the previous season, will in the new campaign work as the technical director.

He also led the club to a third-place finish in the 2017/18 Econet Premier League season.

He stated that Matela still needs to complete CAF B license coaching badge to allow him to coach at the premiership level.

“The situation at the moment is that we have already identified coaches that we feel can take the team forward in the new season and have held discussions with them.

“However, we have decided to hold on to their names until after the club’s elections next weekend because if there are changes, the new committee may prefer different people to in charge of the club.

“As for Ntate Matela, we will keep him and he will work as the technical director in the new season because of the requirement that all head coaches must have CAF B licenses.

The club has recently been linked with the return of Thabile Secker to take over from Matela.

Secker had a long career as a player turning out for Matlama, Lioli and LCS before moving into coaching.

He worked as the Lioli assistant coach under Mosholi ‘Shoes’ Mokhothu and was last season in charge of A division side-Manonyane.