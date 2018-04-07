Mehalalitoe relish Swaziland test

Mikia Kalati

PUSELETSO Mokhosi, the president of the Lesotho Women Football Association is confident that the senior side, Mehalalitoe, will beat Swaziland in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

Mokhosi said the friendlies that they have played against Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic in recent weeks have prepared them for the double legged fixture whose second part would be played in Swaziland next week.

“I think our preparations have gone very well and we are now ready for the big game with Swaziland,” Mokhosi said.

“The team got a chance in the last two weeks to play friendlies against South African league teams where they lost two and won one but I think it gave us good preparations.”

“It’s our first time playing in these qualifiers and it’s the same with Swaziland and that is why we fancy our chances against them since we have always beaten them in previous encounters.”

She said apart from their impressive preparations, they also enjoyed a good outing in the COSAFA Cup played in Zimbabwe last year.

Mokhosi also said they have called players plying the trade outside the country like Bloemfontein Celtic’s Boitumelo Rabale and United States of America based Senate Letsie.

“Rabale has been with the team in camp for some time now while Letsie joined the camp only this week. Both will play the first and second leg matches before returning to their respective bases.

“The spirit is high in camp apart from a few occasions where we had to cancel some of the sessions due to heavy rains. We are also missing some of the key players like Kefuoe Makoa who is away with work commitments.

“Rethabile Ntobo is nursing an injury, but the coach has been able to fill those gaps with other players and apart from that, it’s all systems go.”