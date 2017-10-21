Mokhotho credits preps for boxing success

Moorosi Tsiane

LESOTHO’S best boxer, Moroke Mokhotho, says his outstanding performance at the weekend national boxing championships at Makoanyane Barracks in Maseru was the product hard work and focus.

The national championships saw the selection of eight boxers to the national team.

These are Mokhotho (56 kg), Tlholohelo Mokhesi (49kg), Thabo Molefe (52 kg), Mathealira Seeiso (60kg), Teboho Ramokoena (64 kg), Kokole Paneng (69 kg), Arena Pakela (75kg) and Mantoa Ranone (56kg- the only female).

Mokhotho, who participated in last year’s Rio Olympics in Brazil, walked away with the best boxer accolade in the two day tournament that was held on Saturday and Sunday.

The Makoanyane Boxing Club boxer said hard work and preparation were crucial to his success.

“It boils down to hard work and I prepared well for the tournament because this is the biggest in the country and I had to be at my best,” Mokhotho said in the aftermath of the tournament.

“I had stamina, energy and most importantly, I was very good tactically.

Mokhotho has already started preparing for next year’s Commonwealth Games preparations where he will be hoping to go one better than Lesotho Boxing Association (LeBA) president, Moses Kopo, and become the first Lesotho boxer to win gold.

Kopo, who won silver at the 2006 Melbourne Games, said there was still a long way to go for local boxers and they needed to continue working hard.

“We are at a point where we can select a national team because most of the boxers came to the tournament after they had fought at least six fights. But considering their performance, there is still a long way to go especially as they had gone for a while without action.

“Some of the boxers will take part in the (Gold Coast, Australia) Commonwealth Games next year so we will not rest but seek international friendlies to give them the much needed exposure while we still have time,” Kopo said.

Lerotholi Polytechnic were crowned the best performing team followed by Makoanyane and Khubetsoana Boxing Club.

Thabiso Snyman was named the best judge at the tournament.