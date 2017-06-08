Moleleki victorious in Machache #39 constituency

Contact us today - Inquiries | News: editor@lestimes.co.ls | Advertising: marketing@lestimes.co.ls | Telephone: +266 2231 5356
AD leader Monyane Moleleki
ALLIANCE of Democrats leader Monyane Moleleki has retained the Machache #39 constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.
Mr Moleleki garnered 4223 votes which translated to 53.3% of the ballots
cast in the constituency.
The All Basotho Convention’s Matsoso Tsiame came second with 1852 votes which translated to 23.4% of the votes cast.
