Moleleki victorious in Machache #39 constituency

AD leader Monyane Moleleki

ALLIANCE of Democrats leader Monyane Moleleki has retained the Machache #39 constituency in Saturday’s National Assembly elections.

Mr Moleleki garnered 4223 votes which translated to 53.3% of the ballots

cast in the constituency.

The All Basotho Convention’s Matsoso Tsiame came second with 1852 votes which translated to 23.4% of the votes cast.

