Mouth-watering tie beckons

…as Econet Premier league returns

Mikia Kalati

A POTENTIALLY mouthwatering is in the offing when two of the country’s most successful sides Matlama and LDF face off in an Econet Premier League encounter at LCS Ground on Sunday.

Although Matlama have won a record nine league titles and LDF eight times, the two giants have had to watch as Lioli and Bantu have dominated the game in recent years.

However, the two sides who have been playing well this year, believe this is the season they could finally reclaim their former glory.

LDF striker and last season’s Golden Boot winner, Mojela Letsie, is confident his side will continue from where they left off heading into the Christmas break.

“The break might have affected our momentum as it usually does but I am hopeful that we can continue where we left off in 2017,” the lanky striker told the Lesotho Times this week.

“We should at least get a draw if we do not win. We know Matlama are a very good side and I expect a very tough and entertaining match.”

LDF head into the match on third position with 19 points. Matlama are breathing heavily down their necks on fourth with just a point less.

“We have a very strong squad that has proved that it has what it takes to challenge for honours this season.

“The new players have made us stronger,” Letsie said, adding the likes of former Liphakoe midfielder, Tšepo Toloane, had the advantage of having played in the premier league which helped them to fit seamlessly into the team.

“I am also very happy that Toloane has taken over the responsibilities of scoring goals from me and I am now playing without a lot of attention from defenders.

“What is also good is that the coach is spoilt for choice in terms of players.”

For his part, Matlama coach Mosito Matela said he expected an uphill struggle against an LDF side that has been in great form this season.

“LDF is a very good side with a good an experienced coach in Motheo Mohapi and that means we have to plan very well to beat them,” Matela said.

“We have to work hard and be disciplined to walk away with maximum points. We only returned to training on Tuesday and some of the players did not show up.

“But we expect things to improve as we get closer to the match day.”

Matela also stated that his side was also looking to reinforce their squad with new acquisitions.

‘We are short in the goalkeeping department and we are looking at bringing a goalkeeper as well as four more new players.

“We are likely to loan out a few of our players that struggled for game time.

“It does not help holding onto players and we will instead give them a chance to find clubs where they can play and develop.

In another premier league tie, Majantja will host Kick4Life in Mohale’s Hoek.