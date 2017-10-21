Murder accused soldiers remanded

Tefo Tefo

EIGHT soldiers accused of murdering three men in the aftermath of a shooting incident at the Maseru border post in May this year briefly appeared before the Magistrate’s Court yesterday and were further remanded in custody to facilitate investigations.

The eight are Sergeant Lekhooa Moepi (43), Captain Mahlehle Moeletsi (50), Lance Corporal Mahlomola Makhoali (32), Private Nthatakane Motanyane (24), Brigadier Rapele Mphaki (47), Motšoane Machai (39), Liphapang Sefako (48) and Nemase Faso (28).

They allegedly strangled Lekhoele Noko, Molise Pakela and Khothatso Makibinyane at Setibing in rural Maseru on 16 May, 2017 and dumped them in the Mohale Dam.

The allegedly kidnapped and killed the three men after the trio were released from police custody where they were detained in connection with the Maseru border gate shooting which claimed the lives of a soldier and a street vendor.

Initially only five suspects (army officers) were charged on 25 September, 2017, before other three officers also appeared in court on 27 September, 2017 facing the same murder charge.

The suspects were remanded in custody to 2 October, 2017, pending their bail application at the High Court.

On 2 October the suspects were again remanded to yesterday.

Resident Magistrate Polo Banyane yesterday further remanded them in custody and ordered them to appear before court again on 1 November this year, after the prosecution said that police investigations were continuing.