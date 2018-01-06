Murder suspect’s freedom bid flops

Tefo Tefo

A MOHALE’S Hoek resident who facing charges of murdering a soldier and a street vendor in May last year will remain in custody after the Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday refused to grant his application to be released from prison.

Motlatsi Rantaoana stands accused of murdering Private Katleho Seliane by shooting him twice on the neck as well as murdering Moeketsi Makhabane by shooting him on the abdomen during an incident that occurred near the Maseru Border Post on 13 May 2016.

He was arrested and appeared before the Magistrate’s Court few days after the incident where the charges were formally preferred on him.

He has been attending remands before the Magistrate’s Court on a regular basis and on Tuesday he pleaded with the Chief Magistrate, ‘Matankiso Nthunya to release him on bail.

He told the court that his application for release was based on the criminal justice principle that provided for a speedy trial for a detainee.

The said law provides that a detainee should not spend more than 60 days without trial proceedings unless there are any valid reasons.

However, his bid for freedom was dashed after Senior Crown Counsel, Lehlohonolo Phooko, told the court that he should not be released as further investigations were continuing into the matter.

Ms Nthunya remanded him in custody and ordered him to appear again before the Magistrates’ Court on 16 January for remand.

Rantaoana was initially arrested alongside three men, namely, Lekhoele Noko, Molise Pakela and Khothatso Makibinyane.

The trio was released after the police found there was no case against them.

However, they were kidnapped immediately after their release and killed allegedly by members of the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF).

Eight army officers are currently facing charges of murdering the trio.

The eight are Sergeant Lekhooa Moepi (43), Captain Mahlehle Moeletsi (50); Lance Corporal Mahlomola Makhoali (32), Private Nthatakane Motanyane (24), Brigadier Rapele Mphaki (47), Motšoane Machai (39), Liphapang Sefako (48) and Nemase Faso (28).

They allegedly strangled Noko, Pakela and Makibinyane at Setibing in Maseru rural on 16 May, 2017 and dumped their bodies in the Mohale Dam.

The eight are in custody awaiting trial.