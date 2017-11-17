NAC hosts Aids Day music show

Mohalenyane Phakela

THE National Aids Commission (NAC) will commemorate World Aids Day with a musical concert featuring popular local and South African artistes at Maseru Club on 1 December this year.

World AIDS Day is globally commemorated on 1 December every year since 1988.

It is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

NAC and with the Ministry of Health will use the opportunity to review the progress made as well as challenges in combatting HIV/AIDS, while also providing free testing and counselling services to the public at the event.

South Africans, HHP, K.O, Kwesta and De Mogul SA of O E Batla kae fame are some of the artistes who will perform along with locals such as Sir Schaba, Skebz D, Juvy, NINE24, TidozDJ, Snat wa DJ Mazzino and DJ Linah.

The music show will be proceeded by the usual AIDS Day commemorations at ‘Manthabiseng Convention Centre from 9am to 12pm.

Only those 18 years old and above will be allowed into the AIDS Benefit Concert which will be held in the evening under the tagline ‘AIDS – Ska e forgiva, ska e hemisa’.

NAC Public Relations Manager, Refiloe Maphuthi Mabejane, this week told the Weekender that they were targeting the vulnerable youth age group for their programmes with the aim of making Lesotho an AIDS free country by 2030.

“The ultimate goal is that by 2030 we will be an AIDS-free country so the idea of targeting the youth was because they are the most vulnerable group,” Mabejane told the publication.

“This is the first time we use the music concert to lure the youth. It will be easier to reach out to them at that time as they will be in a relaxed state in a fun-filled environment.

“We will also be offering free HIV testing at the festival and we will take all the necessary steps which include pre and post counselling.

“HIV is no longer a death sentence like in the past because ARVs are freely available to any infected person’s disposal so there is no need to think about committing suicide after discovering that one is infected.

“Not only are we taking the precaution of not selling tickets to people under the age of 18 but we will also not be selling alcohol within the premises as the idea is have everybody is a sober state so that they can be able to gain proper knowledge while having fun,” Mabejane said.