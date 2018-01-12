New LEC board promises improved services

Limpho Sello

The newly appointed chairperson of the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) Board, Refiloe Matekane, has pledged to work closely with the company’s management to ensure that the public gets reliable electricity and competitive electricity tariffs.

Mr Matekane said this in his address to the media after he was presented to the LEC staff and the public as the new LEC Board chair by the Minister of Energy and Meteorology, Mokoto Hloaele, at the LEC Headquarters in Maseru on Tuesday.

“The issue of reliability of electricity supplies to all Basotho is one of the key issues that we will look into, Mr Matekane said adding that they would work with LEC Management to ensure that the electricity network is refurbished and can cater for the needs of Basotho at all times.

“We come in at a time that LEC will be proposing a tariff increase and it is incumbent upon us to join hands with management to come up with strategies to review electricity tariffs to ensure that reliable and competitive pricing of electricity is achieved.

“LEC is faced with a myriad of challenges but the most important one that needs to be addressed swiftly is to appoint substantive candidates into the executive positions of the company as most officials are only in acting capacities.”

The new LEC Board members were appointed in December 2017, following the expiry of the contracts of former board members in November 2017.

The other three board members that were presented along with Mr Matekane are Mphu Ramatlapeng, Thabelo Khalema and Leketekete Ketso.

For his part, Mr Hloaele, said the staggered appointment of board members was meant to ensure continuity of the work done by the board, adding their contracts did not all expire at the same time, a development which allowed incoming members to always overlap with old members.