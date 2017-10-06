Nigerian community donates to orphanage

Limpho Sello

THE Semonkong Orphanage recently received a timely boost from the Association of the Nigerian Community in Lesotho (ANICOL) who donated an assortment of new clothes and used clothes as well as groceries.

ANICOL Assistant Chairperson, Kunle Saba, said the gesture was a response to several challenges the home has been experiencing including food shortages.

Mr Saba said Social Development Minister, ‘Matebatso Doti, informed them of the plight of the children at the orphanage and they subsequently held several charity activities for their host country, adding this was also done as part of Nigeria’s independence celebrations.

Nigeria achieved independence from Britain on 1 October, 1960.

“We decided to uplift the welfare of children as our way of celebrating our independence and we contributed the little we had to assist those who cannot afford,” Mr Saba said, adding, “It was only right that we contribute because we get nothing but love from this country”.

He said they would engage the Ministry of Social Development to plan more projects for the benefit of orphans and vulnerable children.

For her part, Ms Doti expressed gratitude for the donation.

She said that when she visited the orphanage three weeks ago, she informed the manager of her wish to celebrate Lesotho’s 51st independence anniversary with the children but did not know how best to do that.

“When I arrived back in Maseru, the Director of Child Welfare Services told me about ANICOL and their plan to assist. I was so happy and with their help my wish came true because I celebrated with you.

“I hope the donation will go a long way in assisting the development and growth of the children.

“I also want to thank the Nigerian Community for helping to nurture the children. Please continue to support this ministry,” Ms Doti said.

The orphanage’s manager, Seabata Semione, said this year’s independence commemorations would be remembered for a long time because of the generosity of organisations such as ANICOL.

“We are therefore very grateful for the support of ANICOL and we hope they continue to support us,” Mr Semione said.