Notši re-appointed Makoanyane coach

Mikia Kalati

KICK4LIFE mentor, Leslie Notši, has bounced back as coach of the new national under-20 Makoanyane side.

He will be deputised by Bantu’s assistant coach, Bob Mafoso.

Notši led the under-20 side to the African Youth Championships in 2011.

Seephephe Matete is the only other coach to have achieved the feat when he led the side to the 2005 championships.

Notši confirmed his appointment in an interview with the Lesotho Times this week.

He said his technical team had begun the task of assembling a team ahead of the under-20 COSAFA Cup set for December.

“I am aware of the expectation that comes with the job based on my past achievements with the team,” Notši said.

“I am surrounded with good people and it is also encouraging that the players that have been scouted have shown a commitment and willingness to work.”

“It is going to be a long process that will need a lot of patience and proper planning to give the players international exposure through playing lots of international games.

“It is also up to the players to take ownership and show growth because their age mates in other countries are already playing for their senior national teams.”

He said their door was still open for other talented youngsters who were not part of the current team.

LeFA Secretary General, Mokhosi Mohapi, also confirmed Notši’s appointment.

He said it was not about “recycling coaches but ensuring that our development aspect is rich with a coach that has been there and done it all”.